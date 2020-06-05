MENOMONEE FALLS — As J.C. Penney continues to struggle in the current economy, it asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Thursday to be allowed to close 154 stores, including its location in Menomonee Falls.
The store in the Crossroads Shopping Center, N96-W18515 County Line Road, is the only Wisconsin location that will shutter its doors.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of Penney.
It will take about 10 to 16 weeks to sell out and close the stores. Penney filed for bankruptcy reorganization in May after the corornavirus pandemic temporarily closed all its stores. A judge approved J.C. Penney’s $900 million financing package Thursday to fund its reorganization. Penney has 500 stores reopened as of Thursday.