JACKSON — The tribulations of 18 months of a pandemic economy have hit the village along with everywhere else, as problems in the supply chain of various items have delayed purchases, replacements and projects.
Village Administrator Jen Keller said they have experienced supply changes in several areas. She said the village has had delays with vehicle matters, and not only in purchasing.
“There is no doubt there are production delays with vehicles,” Keller said. “Which not only includes purchasing, but also to partake in a vehicle leasing program, communities were forced to ‘opt’ into certain programs well before budget adoption for 2022.”
Manufacturers such as Ford or Chevy, according to Keller, required the municipality to choose early because with the supply chain problems and the manufacture of vehicles falling behind, ordering windows ran ahead. As such, the village and others had to make those decisions before budgets were finished over the past months.
Keller said the village also experienced that kind of supply chain issue in infrastructure, and construction of the new Jackson Municipal Complex that opened this fall. While the facility as a whole is complete and open, there are some items that still have not arrived.
Keller said audiovisual equipment for the Village Board room was delayed six to 12 months, as was some lighting for the exterior of the building. Signage for the building was held up as well.
Supplies and labor shortages also delayed the Coffee Connection Trail project, which runs along the northern boundary of the Municipal Complex property, on the south side of Highway 60. Keller said some of those delays took two full months to see things completed.
The trail was anticipated to be installed by Oct. 5 with final grading completed early November. The trail was just paved on Nov. 8, with final site work slated to take place the remainder of the month, she said.