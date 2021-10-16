JACKSON — A 20.5-acre lot on Spruce Street has been sited for residential development by the village, though what type of residential is still under consideration.
The Village Board this week received a report from Vandewalle & Associates, the firm hired by the village this past summer to assist in development planning efforts. The report included a housing study for Jackson, and several general options for how the property on Spruce Street could be residentially developed.
Village Administrator Jen Keller said the 20.5-acre parcel, along the south side of the Spruce Street intersection with Ridgeway Drive, is one of three properties the village owns within Tax Incremental Finance District 7.
“The village has prioritized a residential development project to begin work in TID 7,” Keller said.
TID 7 was established in 2019, according to village information. In a TID, property within the district is removed from the normal tax rolls; money normally collected from those properties for the city, county, school district or other relevant jurisdictions is instead reinvested into the district, for the life of the TID.
Keller said in this TID, the road infrastructure is all that has been completed so far.
The Vandewalle report offered three general options for the parcel’s development:
■ Option A, all single-family, with varying lot sizes and utilizing alleys for access, allowing about 83 home sites with small lot sizes and “more attainable price point.” Estimated buildout value is $27.25 million.
■ Option B, a mix of single-family, duplexes and townhomes, which would allow about 99 units. Estimated buildout value of $28.69 million.
■ Option C, the same mix as option B but more heavily weighted toward townhomes, which are space-efficient for land development and would allow about 106 units. Estimated buildout value of $31.065 million.
Keller said the Village Board took no action this week; the presentation was for discussion only. Moving forward, she said, staff is creating options for the board to consider.
Several factors must be determined before a development option can be chosen, including what the village’s priorities for development are. The Vandewalle report noted that potential goals could be affordability of housing, maximizing taxable value, serving specific demographics or other priorities.
“Once the board has defined performance goals for the property, we can look outward for developers,” Keller said.
She said once the village has defined what it requires for the development, they intend to put out a request for proposals from developers.
The housing study in the Vandewalle report stated, “According to 2020 CHAS data, an estimated 29% of village residents are cost burdened, amounting to about 790 households. About 16%of residents spend 30 to 50% of their monthly household income on housing, while 13% spend more than 50% of their income on housing.”
Housing and Urban Development standards define anything above 30% of household income being spent on the cost of housing as cost burdened.