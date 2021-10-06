JACKSON — The new Jackson Municipal Complex is finally complete following a building dedication, ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday.
The facility, located at N168-W19851 Main Street, houses Village Hall, the Jackson Fire Department and Jackson Police Department.
Dozens of community members, Jackson Village Board trustees, village staff, Veterans of Foreign Wars and members of the American Legion attended the Tuesday ceremony.
“As we stand here today, we recognize that this building truly is an investment in our community. It’s an important thing for us to be undertaking and it’s important for us now that it’s completed,” said Village President Mike Schwab.
He thanked Cedar Corporation, the project’s architect and engineer, as well as various contractors and subcontractors who helped complete the project and the Greater Jackson Business Alliance for their support.
Schwab said the building represents Jackson moving forward and building for the future.
“This is an investment that wasn’t made with the idea of gaining profit. This is an investment that although it will never be sold, brings value to the community,” said Schwab.
“When you look at this building as you drive past for the next several years and decades, I hope that it makes you pause and think about what really this community is made of, and that’s the people who are standing here today,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann.
“Never forget that it’s about human beings — the people that make up this community and where you take Jackson for the next several decades is so very important. It’s not fancy structures, it’s not new fire trucks, it’s each and every person that makes up the fabric of our great community that is so very important,” said Schoemann.
Jackson officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project in July of 2020 on the 6.7-acre site. Two village streets were also extended to accommodate the $8.1 million development.
Cedar Corporation was the architect and engineer for the project, and Mike Koenig Construction Company, Inc., of Sheboygan, was the general contractor.