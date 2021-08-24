JACKSON — On Thursday, the Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at Jackson Village Hall to discuss a proposed subdivision concept plan.
According to meeting documents, Neumann Developments Inc. is proposing a single-family residential development. This subdivision will be on an approximately 76-acre site located west of Maple Road and south of Sherman Road.
Neumann Developments Inc. is proposing a site layout that includes 100 lots. These lots will be in a cluster of three lot sizes to provide three distinct housing options to appeal to a wider range of home buyers.
In a letter to the Plan Commission, the developer wrote that this subdivision will promote efficient development in the village while keeping the municipal, state, governmental and utility costs relatively low. The subdivision concept plan also outlines how it will facilitate growth in the village.
This meeting will be open to the public and there will be time for citizens to address the Plan Commission.
