JACKSON — The Morning Meadows subdivision is moving along, as the developer is seeking final plat approval for the second phase of the 88-home subdivision.
The Jackson Plan Commission meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at Village Hall, N168W20733 Main St. The second-phase plat for Morning Meadows is being brought forward by developer Home Path Financial.
Plat documents show the second phase of Morning Meadows will include 26 residential lots. The lots will range in size from about 10,100 square feet to about 14,750 square feet. The second phase will be at the end of Tiger Lily Drive, immediately north of the first phase which is located at the northeast corner of Sherman Road and Highway P.
Infrastructure for phase two of the development was approved in January by the Jackson Public Works Board, at the same time that the Plan Commission approved the phase one plat. That infrastructure was installed over the summer while the first phase of lots began being built.
Development information submitted to the Plan Commission by Sam Jagodzinski, of Home Path Financial, stated they expect home construction in phase two to begin late this year or early 2022.
Phase one of the development included 24 lots, which ranged from 10,101 to 12,762 square feet. In January, Jagodzinsko said properties in the subdivision will ideally be sold in land and home packages; buyers will be able to select the home plan and options they want built when they select their land. Home Path Financial is connected to Stepping Stone Homes, which provides construction services.
The full development plan for Morning Meadows includes an additional third phase. Current maps included in the plat submission this week show another 38 home lots planned in that phase, north of phases one and two.
The Plan Commission this week will also take up a planned unit development application from John Lamm, to allow for a six-lot residential development on Glen Brooke Drive. Lamm’s application described the plan as “residential lots for fine houses and living spaces,” and named the small-scale subdivision Little Lambs Corner.
Specific details on the lots and platting are not yet available, as the proposal is in early stages.