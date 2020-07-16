Jackson tattoo shop ordered to cease operations

JACKSON — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department issued a temporary order for Event Horizon Tattoo shop, W208-N16787 South Center St., to cease operations on June 12. A licensing hearing will be held during the Joint Washington Ozaukee Board of Health meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
The department inspected the establishment on June 10, during which the department reported several concerns that it said created an immediate danger to health, requiring emergency action.
Conditions and operations that raised concerns, according to the department, were visible intoxication of the tattoo artist within the establishment during business hours, evidence of alcohol and tobacco consumption within the establishment, no proof patrons were provided procedure consent forms, no proof patron age is confirmed to be above 18 years prior to the procedure and having no procedure records of any kind available for review.
According to Event Horizon Tattoo’s Facebook page, the business has a lead artist who is the establishment’s licensee.
The order was extended on June 26 until the hearing date Friday after a hearing was requested by the licensee.
After the hearing, the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department has 10 days to make a final decision.
Violation of the order could result in a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in the Washington County Jail.
In May 2019, the Jackson Village Board approved Event Horizon Tattoo to open and the business did so that July.
The tattoo shop also offered piercings.
The shop closed due to COVID-19 mandates and later reopened on May 16.
The Daily News reached out to the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department and Event Horizon tattoo shop for comment, but did not hear from either before deadline.