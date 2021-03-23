FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a child wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus runs in front of the logos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC on Saturday, March 20, 2021 announced a ban on fans from abroad attending the the games, which open on July 23. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)