In this image provided by Toshiba Corporation, new Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa speaks during an online press conference in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Nobuaki Kurumatani, the president of Toshiba Corp. stepped down Wednesday, a week after the Japanese technology and manufacturing giant said it was studying an acquisition proposal from a global fund where he previously worked. Kurumatani will be replaced by his predecessor, Tsunakawa. (Toshiba Corporation via AP)