MILWAUKEE — Jason Industries announced plans Wednesday to reorganize as it completes its Chapter 11 financial restructuring.
Upon emergence of Chapter 11, Jason will be a private company backed by the ownership of its existing senior secured lenders, including Monomoy Capital Partners and Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC, each of whom will appoint representatives to serve on the new board of directors. As part of the process, Jason Industries will reduce its debt by approximately $250 million, ensuring that Jason, and its businesses Osborn and Milsco, will have greater financial flexibility to support ongoing operations and pursue its strategic plan for the benefit of its employees, customers and business partners.
“We are thankful to our many stakeholders, including our creditors, customers, employees, and vendors for their ongoing support,” said Brian Kobylinski, chairman and chief executive officer.
“The confidence our stakeholders maintain in Jason’s long-term value creation opportunities enabled us to reach this milestone in an expedited timeframe.”
Also as part of the new capital structure and to make sure it has sufficient liquidly upon exit from Chapter 11, Jason will enter into a $30 million ABL credit facility with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.
“We look forward to emerging from restructuring as a financially stronger company, which will enable us to capture the full benefits of the operational improvements, cost reductions and growth initiatives implemented prior to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Kobylinski.