Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Bezos said in an interview with CNN that he will give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime. The billionaire didn’t specify how - or to whom - he will give away the money, but said he and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, were building the “capacity” to do it. Bezos has been criticized in the past for not pledging to donate the majority of his wealth through philanthropy. He stepped down as Amazon CEO last year to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)