Jelly Belly to close Pleasant Prairie store, stop tours

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Lovers of the little candy bean made by Jelly Belly still have a short time to pick up some extra treats before the company closes its Pleasant Prairie store, which also offers tours.
According to a news release, the family owned and operated Jelly Belly Candy Company said the closure was part of a “strategic change in its retail operations.”
“We are incredibly thankful to the millions of visitors, the city of Pleasant Prairie and the surrounding communities for their hospitality over the past 20 years,” said Jelly Belly Vice President of Retail Operations John Jamison.
Any current Pleasant Prairie employees impacted will be offered positions at Jelly Belly’s growing factory located in North Chicago.
The liquidation sale in Pleasant Prairie will begin on Aug. 3. Consumers can still purchase their favorite Jelly Belly jelly beans or any of the company’s products online at JellyBelly.com.
The Jelly Belly Candy Company has been in continuous operation since 1898.
The company began making Jelly Belly jelly beans in 1976. Jelly Belly makes more than 100 Jelly Belly jelly bean flavors, over 50 confections, and works with many popular licensed properties.