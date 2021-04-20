WEST BEND — The city’s newest restaurant, a Jersey Mike’s Subs at 1025 S. Main St., now has a grand opening target of around mid-May, according to officials with the company.
“We expect the restaurant to open early to mid-May. We will be able to confirm the exact date about a week out,” said Kyle Potvin, communications contact for the company.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,500 locations open or under development nationwide.
The first Jersey Mike’s Subs storefront opened in the seaside town of Point Pleasant, N.J. in 1956. Since its opening, the franchise has served fresh, sliced and grilled made-to-order subs on bread baked in restaurants each day.