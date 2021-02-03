WEST BEND — Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to West Bend this spring at 1025 S. Main St.
The exact opening date has not yet been determined, but the location is expected to open in late April or early May. An opening date is expected to be announced as it becomes closer.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,500 locations open or under development nationwide. The first Jersey Mike’s
Subs storefront opened in the seaside town of Point Pleasant, N.J. in 1956. Since its opening, the franchise has served fresh, sliced and grilled made-toorder subs on bread baked in restaurants each day.