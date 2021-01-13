WAUKESHA — Jet’s Pizza, a pizza chain which offers pies, desserts, sandwiches and more, is coming to 530 W. Sunset Drive in Waukesha.
The news was announced in a press release from Transwestern Real Estate Services, who announced the business signed the lease for the 1,500 square-foot retail space.
In the state, Jet’s Pizza currently has locations near Waukesha at 2491 N. 124th Street, Brookfield; 9129 W. Greenfield Avenue, West Allis; 1857 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee; and other locations in Middleton,
Little Chute, Glendale and Fond du Lac. The Waukesha location will be the business’ eighth location in Wisconsin.
Jet’s Pizza was founded in the Detroit suburb of Sterling Heights.
Transwestern Vice President Shaun Dempsey represented the landlord in the transaction.