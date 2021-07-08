OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Plan Commission met Wednesday night and discussed multiple new developments in the city including a new Jiffy Lube at 1610 Water Place, the rezoning of Veridian Homes’ 270-acre housing development and rezoning of Olympia Fields’ apartment development.
The meeting took place after the Oconomowoc Enterprise’s press deadline.
The proposed Jiffy Lube would be a continuation of development on Water Place — the street that leads drivers from Oconomowoc Parkway to Kwik Trip and Bubbles Foam Farm — just off of Summit Avenue.
Jiffy Lube is requesting a conditional use permit as well as seeking major design reviews of its building from the commission.
According to the agenda, there was a public hearing on the 299 residential unit Arrowood subdivision by Veridian Homes, in which the developer was requesting a rezoning of the 270 units from suburban residential to traditional residential with a planned overlay district. However, City Planner Jason Gallo said the Veridian Homes withdrew their request to change the zoning to traditional residential and instead has requested to keep the suburban residential zoning and go ahead with the overlay district.
Gallo said the overlay district allows the developer to build on smaller lots and preserve green space on the property.
Of the 299 units, 239 of them would be single-family houses while the remaining 60 units would be a part of 30 duplexes being built on the land.
Materials in the agenda packet showed while Veridian Homes is requesting the whole 270-acre parcel be rezoned, houses would not encompass a majority of the land as there was green space incorporated throughout the property and the northeast side of the land is wetlands which are not being built on.
Olympia Fields also had a public hearing regarding the rezoning of 15 acres of its land from residential multi-unit low to residential multi-unit high.
The rezoning stems from a longstanding plan to develop part of the Olympia property into housing including apartments — then further down the line in the redevelopment — and single family homes.
Currently, Jiffy Lube, Arrowood and Olympia have public hearings scheduled for the Common Council meeting on July 20. That agenda can be seen on the city’s website, oconomowoc-wi.gov, when it gets posted the Thursday prior to the meeting.
Minutes for this meeting can also be viewed on the city’s website in the agenda center.