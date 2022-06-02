Jilly’s Car Wash coming to Mequon

MEQUON — Jilly’s Car Wash owner Jon Zimmerman said he has never received as many emails as he did when he heard from Mequon residents when he was preparing to open his Glendale location. They wanted him to also open a Mequon site, he said.
But now that he is proposing to open a car wash in Mequon, he is hearing from residents again — those who oppose it.
Zimmerman and his wife, Jill, the namesake of the business, asked the city for building and site plan and conditional use grant approvals to open a Jilly’s site at 10829 N. Port Washington Road. The parcel is part of a 9-acre site that consists of five building sites, including Landmark Credit Union. The Planning Commission approved it 7-1 at its meeting last week.
The Jilly’s building will be located at the south end of the site, with access off an existing private drive and an access road behind it.
The plan calls for 10 parking spaces that will be used for vacuuming and cleaning vehicles and one washing bay with cars moved through on a conveyor belt. Cars will enter and exit the business on the service road, not Port Washington Road.
Jilly’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, which is consistent with other uses in the area as well as other car washes in Mequon, according to city development staff The car wash is located across Port Washington Road from Stein’s Gardens and Gifts and in front of the access road, which abuts the Winding Hollow Subdivision and Winding Hollow Condominiums, as well as Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Oakwood Senior Living and Gan Ami Early Childhood Education.
Several neighbors spoke during a Planning Commission public hearing to oppose the site, saying, above all else, it is only 500 feet from the homes and condos, and the noise from the business would be obtrusive, including from the power vacuums.
The city set a decibel limit of 70 for the business, which neighbors said should be lowered.
Gary Balcerzak, who represents Winding Hollow Condominiums, said not only will the facility create noise pollution and harm property values, it would pose a safety danger to those senior citizens and kids who walk on the access road.
He said residents can clearly hear noise from the freeway, so a much-closer car wash with vacuums and bay doors would be incompatible with the area. The proposed deciduous trees meant to buffer the noise are inadequate, he said.
“We have nothing against another car wash in Mequon,” said Balcerzak, who said he likes Jilly’s so much, he has a monthly membership at the Glendale location. “What we adamantly oppose is a car wash in this residential location.”
Neighbors also expressed concerns about the ambient music that was to be played inside and outside of the facility during the operating hours, and they also worried about potentially loud music coming from customer cars.
Mequon Assistant Director of Community Development Jac Zader told the Planning Commission that he worked with Zimmerman on four to five different concept options for how the site was designed. He said it’s a tough site because it’s a small site, adding that he believes this was the best design.
Zader also said there were a lot of discussions about noise. A code enforcement officer’s readings taken in the area found that
the levels fall between 62 and 100 decibels, depending on traffic. Semis braking hard on the freeway can measure 100 decibels, Zader said.
The quietest it gets is when there is no traffic on Port Washington Road, typically at night, when the readings are still at 62.
Zimmerman said this will be his fifth Jilly’s location and, other than the Elm Grove site, all are closer to residential developments than the Mequon site. And he has never had one noise complaint, he said.
“We come in peace,” he said.
Based on comments from residents, the Planning Commission modified the plan to eliminate the outside music that would have been played. They also called for evergreens or other non-deciduous trees to be located on the west and south sides of the building, to better buffer the noise.
“If you just look at the zoning, this is permitted. So you know, you have to realize you’re right up against Port Washington Road and something is going to be going there,” said Commissioner Stephanie Hawley. “I think they’re (Jilly’s) trying to be good neighbors. I’m in support.”
Commissioner Gregg Bach voted against it, though his only comment during the discussion was to ask if the owners had met with neighbors. Zader said they only received neighbors’ comments just before the meeting, so there was no time.
The vote is final, unless it is called to the Common Council for review. That requires two aldermen or one alderman and the mayor. They have until Monday before that opportunity expires.
Zimmerman told the News Graphic that if he is allowed to move forward with the plan, he intends to open the car wash March 1 of next year.