GERMANTOWN — Jim Murray, Inc. (JMI) announced that effective Monday, the company name will change to JMI Pump Systems. On the same day, the company is moving into its new Germantown facility, W194-N11695 McCormick Drive.
“This name change represents our extensive product offering, trusted service, and our unparalleled expertise to determine the proper pump system for the required application,” said Michael Blum, JMI president, in a statement. “It is our belief that the new name pays tribute to our rich history, while providing a better understanding of what we do today and well into the future.”
According to the release, JMI has been providing products and services to Wisconsin and Northern Illinois since 1958 and was founded by Angela and Jim Murray.
“Their sons, James Jr. and Joe Murray, built upon their parent’s legacy and became known as the ‘go to’ specialist and trusted source for even the most difficult pumping situations. Today, we maintain the commitment built by our founders to provide the best products and service in the industry,” Blum said.
Regarding the move to the larger building, Blum said: “We will be able to boost production, offer more training opportunities, accommodate an expanding staff and customer base, and elevate our in-stock supply of pumps and pump system components.”
With a motto of “Your Partners in Pumping,” the JMI staff uses their more than 175 years of water/wastewater industry experience to provide the best solution for pump system opportunities. Verbal or Facetime calls, job-site visits, and in person application troubleshooting are all part of their “No Problem” service.
For more information, call 262-253-1353 or visit www.jimpumps.com.