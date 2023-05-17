FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as he departs the Capitol following the annual St. Patrick's Day gathering, in Washington, March 17, 2023. Facing the risk of a federal government default as soon as June 1, President Joe Biden has invited the top four congressional leaders to a White House meeting on May 9 for talks. It’s the first concrete step toward negotiations on averting a potential economic catastrophe, but there’s a long way to go: Biden and Republicans can’t even agree on what’s up for negotiation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)