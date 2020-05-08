WASHINGTON — The U.S. unemployment rate rocketed to 14.7% in April, a level last seen during the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record — stark evidence of how the coronavirus has brought the economy to its knees.
The breathtaking losses, reported by the Labor Department on Friday, are certain to intensify the push-pull over how and when to ease the coast-to-coast shutdowns of factories, stores, offices and other businesses. And they rob President Donald Trump of the ability to point to a strong economy as he runs for reelection.
“The damage that we’re seeing from the great coronavirus recession is traumatic,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. "It's going to take a long time before the labor market recovers to its pre-recession state.”
Stocks rallied on Wall Street in the morning when it turned out the report wasn't quite as horrific as economists had forecast. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 300 points, or 1.3%.
Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 3.8 million people and killed nearly 270,000, including over 75,000 in the U.S., according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University based on official data.
The unemployment report indicated that the vast majority of April’s job losses — roughly 75% — are considered temporary, a result of businesses that were forced to suddenly close but hope to reopen and recall their laid-off workers.
Whether most of those workers can return anytime soon, though, will be determined by how well policymakers, businesses and the public manage their response to the health crisis. Economists increasingly worry that it will take years to recover all the jobs lost.
The collapse of the job market has occurred with stunning speed. In February, the unemployment rate was at a more than 50-year low of 3.5%, and employers had added jobs for a record 9 1/2 years. In March, unemployment was just 4.4%.
“In just two months the unemployment rate has gone from the lowest rate in 50 years to the highest rate in almost 90 years," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial.
The last time unemployment was this high was 1939, at the tail end of the Depression. Unemployment peaked at 25% during the decade-long slump.
Nearly all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the financial meltdown has now been lost in one month.
As bad as the numbers are, they don't capture the full devastation wrought by the business shutdowns.
The Labor Department said its survey-takers erroneously classified millions of Americans as employed in April even though their employers had closed down. If they had been counted correctly, the unemployment rate would have been nearly 20%, the government said.
Also, people who are out of work but aren't actually looking for a new job are not officially counted as unemployed. An estimated 6.4 million people lost jobs last month but did not search for new ones, most likely because they saw little prospect of finding work with the economy shut down.
Counting them as unemployed would push the rate up further, to 24%, according to calculations by Heidi Shierholz, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute.
Trump, who faces the prospect of high unemployment rates through the November elections, said the figures were “no surprise.”
“What I can do is I’ll bring it back,” he said. “Those jobs will all be back, and they’ll be back very soon. And next year we’ll have a phenomenal year.”
However, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has projected that the jobless rate will still be 9.5% by the end of 2021.
The federal government is dispensing nearly $3 trillion to help households and businesses pull through the crisis, including $1,200-per-person relief checks and an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits.
Though some businesses are beginning to reopen in certain states, factories, hotels, restaurants, resorts, sporting venues, movie theaters and many small businesses are still largely shuttered.
Trump has pushed aggressively to get businesses up and running again amid warnings from health experts that easing up too soon could lead to a deadly second wave of infections. As Election Day nears, the president will be judged by how he handles not just the economic crisis but the health one.
One of the newly unemployed, Sara Barnard, 24, of St. Louis, has lost three jobs: floor manager at a pub and restaurant, bartender at a tavern and occasional stand-up comedian.
“I’m usually a very busy person,” Barnard said. “So all this down time is awful. I’d rather be working. I miss the social interaction.”
The health disaster has taken a heavy economic toll around the world.
Unemployment in the 19-country eurozone is expected to surpass 10% in coming months as more people are laid off. That figure is expected to remain lower than the U.S. unemployment rate, in part because millions of workers in Europe are staying on the payrolls with the help of government aid.
In France, about half the private-sector workforce is on a government paid-leave program whereby they receive up to 84% of their salary. In Germany, 3 million workers are supported in a similar system, with the government paying up to 60% of their pay.
Over the past seven weeks, an estimated 33.5 million American workers have filed for unemployment benefits. Friday's job report is a different figure. It captures just five weeks, it is based on a mid-April survey of businesses and households, and it is a net figure — that is, it takes into account the hiring that some companies, such as Amazon and many grocery stores, have done.
Applications for unemployment benefits, while high, have declined for five straight weeks, a sign that the worst of the layoffs has passed. But few economists expect a rapid turnaround.
Harvard economist Raj Chetty said the economy’s health will hinge on when the outbreak has subsided enough that most Americans will feel comfortable returning to restaurants, bars, movie theaters and shops.
Small businesses are hanging on in hopes that spending and the economy will rebound soon, he said, but “there’s only so long you can hold out.”
Minorities and poor people have suffered the most from the economic shutdown. Job losses were especially severe among Latinos, whose unemployment rate leaped to 18.9% from 6% in March. The African-American rate jumped to 16.7%, while for whites it rose to 14.2%.
Almost half the 14 million U.S. hotel and restaurant workers lost their jobs last month. But losses have spread to nearly every industry, with even health care shedding 1.4 million jobs, nearly all of them from doctors’ and dentists’ offices, as Americans have cut back on all but necessary visits.
In addition to the millions of newly unemployed, 5.1 million others had their hours reduced in April.
10 takeaways from the worst jobs report in US history
BALTIMORE — Brutal. Horrific. Tragic.
Choose your description. The April jobs report showed, in harrowing detail, just how terribly the coronavirus outbreak has pummeled the U.S. economy. Most obviously, there's the 14.7% unemployment rate, the highest since the Great Depression. And the shedding of more than 20 million jobs, by far the worst one-month loss ever.
But Friday's jobs report from the government contains 42 pages about just how far the job market has tumbled, along with hints of what to watch for — eventually — in a possible recovery.
Here are 10 major takeaways from the April jobs report:
EVEN WORSE THAN IT LOOKS. REALLY.
The unemployment rate is catastrophically bad. Based on backdated estimates, the rate hasn't been higher since 1939. But the scary thing is that the April figure actually downplayed how bleak things are.
Heidi Shierholz, the former chief economist for the Labor Department, noted on that 6.4 million people who were out of work in April didn't look for a job and so weren't even counted as unemployed. Include them and the unemployment rate jumps to roughly 19%, she tweeted.
An additional 7.5 million workers appear to have been mistakenly classified as “employed, not at work” when they were actually jobless last month and should have been counted as unemployed, said Shierholz, who now works at the liberal Economic Policy Institute. Add them into the mix and the unemployment rate screeches up to 23.6% — not far below the all-time unemployment peak of roughly 25% from 1933.
WORKERS STILL HOPEFUL
Of the roughly 20.6 million people who lost jobs in April, roughly three-fourths described their unemployment, perhaps optimistically, as “temporary.” This means that more than 18 million Americans expect to return to their workplaces soon. Even if they all regained their jobs quickly — something almost no one expects — the unemployment rate would likely dip below 10% but still remain high.
Most economic forecasts expect any rebound to be much slower than the coronavirus-induced collapse, which arrived suddenly and violently. Temporary layoffs could quickly become permanent. Major stores such as Neiman Marcus and J.Crew have filed for bankruptcy protection. Restaurants deprived of revenues are starting to announce permanent closures. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the unemployment rate will be 11.7% in the final three months of this year, an indication that many jobs will not return by then.
EPOP? WHAT'S THAT?
Before the viral outbreak, about 60% of all U.S. adults — everyone from students to working-age people to retirees — were employed. This figure is known as the “employment-to-population ratio,” or EPOP.
The EPOP sank in April to 51.3%, its lowest level on record. For African-Americans and people with only high school diplomas, it dropped below 50%. This figure might be more instructive in some ways than the unemployment rate, which reflects whether people who are out of a job are looking for a new one.
The EPOP, by contrast, simply measures the proportion of adults who are working. And with it now showing that barely half of American's adults is employed, the economy will struggle to improve unless the ratio rises.
BLEAK TIMES FOR IMMIGRANTS
Perhaps no group has suffered as dramatic a reversal of fortune as foreign-born workers. Their unemployment rate was 2.7% a year ago, even lower than the rate for native-born Americans. But it jumped to 16.5% in April as 5.7 million immigrants lost jobs compared with a year ago.
The main reason is that immigrants work disproportionately in occupations that have been especially devastated by the viral outbreak — from hotels and restaurant work to cleaning services and construction. These job losses matter for the recovery, because immigrants, who are critical to those industries, might move elsewhere if tighter restrictions are imposed on their work visas.
Republican Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Charles Grassley of Iowa, and Josh Hawley of Missouri sent a letter Thursday to President Donald Trump that seeks to suspend guest worker visas for a year. With fewer immigrants, the pool of potential workers in those hard-hit industries would shrink — a risk for an eventual recovery that will depend on how quickly jobs can be restored.
COLLEGE PAYS OFF
College graduates were far more likely to keep their jobs in April. Their unemployment rate was 8.4%. That's still high, but it's significantly lower than the national average of 14.7%. People with college and advanced degrees entered the recession with a big advantage: They held jobs that made it easier to work from home.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 41.7% of people with an advanced degree worked from home on an average day in 2018. And slightly more than a third of people with a college degree did so. But just 11.9% of high school graduates worked from home. That limitation made them more vulnerable to layoffs.
WE’RE WORKING LESS
Not surprisingly, the job losses mean that the United States as a whole is working fewer hours. The index of total hours worked has collapsed 15% from a year ago. This matters because it cuts to the heart of how an economy grows: Economies expand only if more people are working or if the people who are working become more productive.
FEWER PEOPLE HOLDING MULTIPLE JOBS
Over the past two months, 2.6 million people have lost their second or third jobs. These people are still counted as employed, but they've lost a chunk of their incomes. There were nearly 8.1 million people who held multiple jobs in February. By April, that total had plummeted to 5.5 million.
NEARLY 1.2 MILLION DISABLED AMERICANS LOST JOBS
African-Americans, Latinos and high school graduates were each more likely to suffer job losses than the national average. But people with disabilities also faced harsh challenges in April. Nearly 1.2 million of them lost jobs, and their unemployment rate reached 18.9%.
These losses were a troubling reversal of the gains that disabled workers had been making in recent months as the benefits of what was the longest expansion in American history was finally reaching them.
CONSUMERS RETREATING
No sector suffered as severe a decline as retail and leisure and hospitality. The job losses there point to the dizzying falloff in consumer spending as a result of stay-at-home orders, and they hint at the devastation that could persist for years.
Retailers shed a stunning 2.1 million jobs last month. Theaters, concert halls and the sports industry lost 217,000. The film and recording industries cut 216,500 jobs as production stopped. Over the past two months, nearly half the 12 million jobs at restaurants and bars have disappeared.
Collectively, all this points to much less consumer spending and enormous uncertainty about whether or when it might recover. Economists expect the U.S. retail sales report for April being released next week will show a monthly decline of 10% after an 8.4% fall in March.
PAY GROWTH A FALSE FLAG
In any typical jobs report, April's average pay gains would look fantastic: Average hourly earnings jumped 7.9% from a year ago. This would normally be greeted by high-fives from economists and from lawmakers up for re-election. But it's really a disturbing sign. Average pay rose that much only because the lowest-paid workers lost their jobs and were excluded from the calculation.
Consider what happened with all those layoffs at bars and restaurants: Average wages actually surged 9.4% because the highest paid workers kept their jobs. Likewise, pay at retailers climbed 8.8%.
By contrast, average hourly earnings in the information sector — which includes telecommunications and contains fewer low-wage jobs — increased only 3.1%.