RICHFIELD – While some bars and restaurants in Wisconsin struggled to survive during COVID-19, business at Joe Mama’s Bar and Grill sometimes thrived.
“We had the best food day in our history during COVID. It was a Friday fish fry carryout during Lent,” according to Joe Vella, 39, of the Town of Lisbon.
Vella and Al Wasly, 49, of Pewaukee, spent 18 months finding creative ways to stay in business, keep jobs for their employees, and serve customers, during COVID restrictions.
For two months, Joe Mama’s was closed to customers.
“Wait staff had to become food runners. Bartenders had to learn how answer phones and take orders. You have got to do what you have got to do to survive,” explained Walsy.
“There were a lot of sleepless nights trying to figure out how to do it,” Walsy added.
The COVID carryout business was so successful that some of it, particularly Friday fish fries, continued after restrictions were lifted.
“If you serve good food and good drinks and provide good service, the customers will come back,” according to Vella.
Vella and Walsy, who have spent most of their lives in the bar business, became business partners five years ago when they purchased Uncle Johnny’s tavern on County Line Road and changed the name to Joe Mama’s.
“We wanted to change everything,” said Walsy.
Walsy thought up the name even though he says it has nothing to do with Joe’s mother.
Vella’s reaction: “At first I thought it was a joke, but after a while, I kind of liked it.”
They have created a hybrid mix of rural bar and traditional Wisconsin supper club.
The 50-item lunch and dinner menus include the usual “bar food” of nachos, pizza, and chicken wings, along with supper club staples of prime rib, seafood, and salads along with wraps, hamburgers, and mac and cheese combinations, one of the house specialties.
The establishment’s menu and location attract an eclectic customer base, according to the owners.
To city dwellers, Joe Mama’s may seem in the middle of nowhere.
It is near the northern borders of some of Milwaukee’s westernmost suburbs and on the southern fringes of the scenic Kettle Moraine region.
It is on County Line Road (Highway Q), west of the Hwy 164 traffic circle, about halfway between Germantown in Washington County and Monches in Waukesha County.
On weekends it often resembles a biker bar, with dozens of Harleys lined up in front and side parking lots.
The bikers stop in for drinks and food while riding through the scenic roads of Washington County, according to the owners.
The large two-story building sits on 3 acres and is more than 100 years old.
It was built in the early 1900s as a hotel.
Inside, along a large bar shaped like a giant backward question mark, are friends, neighbors, and significant others, who live in the nearby communities of Richfield in Washington County and the towns of Lisbon and Merton in Waukesha County.
In the adjacent 60-seat dining area, dad, mom, and the kids, tourists and locals are sitting down for a family lunch or dinner.
“We have people who come from all over,” according to Vella.
Owners buy Woody’s in North Lake
Despite the risks and uncertainties posed by the continuing pandemic, Walsy and Vella recently purchased Woody’s, a landmark establishment in North Lake, in Washington County, well known for its hamburgers.
After spending two months renovating the interior and exterior of the building and making some changes in the menu, the new owners decided to keep the name Woody’s.
"It had a good reputation and served good food, so there wasn't much we wanted to change," Walsy
