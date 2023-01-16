FILE - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during a session on accelerating clean energy at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 9, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told The Associated Press on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, that he backs the United Arab Emirates' decision to appoint the CEO of a state-run oil company to preside over the upcoming U.N. climate negotiations in Dubai, citing his work on renewable energy projects. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)