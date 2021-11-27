John’s Drive-In to donate 100% of sales to parade victims on Dec. 2

WAUKESHA — John’s Drive-In owner John Meehan said he will be donating 100% of his sales on Dec. 2 to the United for Waukesha Community Fund — a fund started by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County to benefit families in need impacted from Sunday’s tragedy.
The Waukesha staple at 1317 Arcadian Ave. is famous for its iconic hot dogs and root beer floats.
Meehan said all his sales made between his regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. will go toward the fund. Meehan said he got the idea after one of his workers had called him and asked if she could give up her Christmas bonus he usually gives to the fund.
“It’s the least I can do for the community,” Meehan said. “The community has been great to me. All the support I have had for the 30 years I’ve been here has been so awesome and I thought I needed to do something to give back.”
For more information, visit John’s Drive-In’s Facebook page, facebook.com/johnsrootbeer.