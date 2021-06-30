WAUKESHA — John’s Drive-In will temporarily close next week to allow remodeling at the business, with plans to reopen immediately after the work is completed.
The business, 1317 Arcadian Ave., will be closed from July 4 through July 11.
Jessie Repplinger with John’s Drive-In told The Freeman that project will allow for replacing windows and countertops.
Repplinger said the business appreciates the continued support from customers throughout the community and they plan to reopen once the work is completed.