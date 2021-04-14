MILWAUKEE — A contract worth $91 million has been awarded to Johnson Controls to improve facilities and energy efficiencies of landmark buildings belonging to the U.S. General Services Administration.
As part of the National Deep Energy Retrofit program, according to Tuesday’s announcement, the GSA is upgrading building technologies in the pursuit of net zero energy consumption while achieving energy goals prescribed in various federal Energy Acts. Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls specializes in creating smart, healthy and sustainable buildings. The company’s portfolio of smart building systems provides the physical components for the upgrades as well as Open-Blue software solutions that support systemic management of building operations, providing memory, intelligence and unique identity to spaces. The physical systems and award-winning artificial intelligence automates changes that drive maximum energy and resource efficiency.
Buildings receiving facility improvements over the next three years include the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, the New Executive Office Building, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Jackson Place, the Winder Building and the Civil Service Building. Johnson Controls Federal Systems’ team will perform much of the work associated with the project. Execution of these projects is to begin on May 1.
“Sustainability, energy efficiency and working toward the goal of net zero are top of mind for government leaders across the United States. This is reflected in the Biden-Harris Administration’s recent infrastructure bill as well as our nation’s re-joining of the Paris Agreement,” said George Oliver, chairman and CEO at Johnson Controls, in a statement.”