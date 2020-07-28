Johnson Controls launches contactless skin temperature scanning tool

MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls is one of the latest companies to launch a product to assist businesses dealing with COVID-19 safety procedures.
On Monday, Johnson Controls said it has created a skin temperature scanning solution called the Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST, which includes a camera that provides rapid scanning at accuracy levels exceeding standards set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), as tested and confirmed by Underwriters Laboratories, according to the announcement.
In addition, the solution has been designed to meet the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s April 2020 Enforcement Policy for Telethermographic Systems.
Skin temperature scanning is done while people continue to walk. Embedded, advanced facial detection technology and rapid scanning times quickly alert operators to an elevated skin temperature reading. People don’t need to stop or be approached by operators. This helps to reduce crowding and contributes to a contactless building entry experience for visitors and employees at businesses, schools, sporting and transportation venues, and other buildings, according to the announcement.
“How we interact with our environments, buildings
and shared spaces has become top-of-mind as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a 135-year history of creating smarter, safer, more sustainable buildings, Johnson Controls has unmatched expertise, technology and the solutions to rethink our physical spaces at this critical time,” said Mike Ellis, executive vice president, chief customer & digital officer of Johnson Controls. “This camera provides added measures in a rapid and contactless fashion. Johnson Controls is very proud to be providing a solution that not only meets, but exceeds IEC standards.”
The Tyco Illustra Pro Thermal EST is available for sale in the United States and will be released globally in phases.