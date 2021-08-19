Journey21 independent living facility approved in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Common Council approved the requested zoning change, land use plan amendment and planned development overlay for Journey21 — an independent living facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities — Tuesday night by a vote of 5-2.
Aldermen Chas Schellpeper and Matt Rosek were the two dissenting votes.
There was a public hearing held before the meeting on the topic in which about a dozen people came out to support the project and argue why it was good for the city. The crux of most of the speakers’ arguments was that the people who would live at Journey21 are just like anybody else and want a place to call their own.
Carolyn Hoffman, a Delafield resident who has a son named Sam who works and recreates in Oconomowoc, said she was grateful for the city considering the rezoning for Journey21 because of how long she has been looking for sustainable housing for her son.
“When Sam was 2, I was told he would never walk or talk, but after thousands of hours of occupational speech and therapy sessions and medication trials, Sam can walk and Sam can talk and Sam can hold down a part-time job,” Hoffman said. “Like everybody else, Sam has a right to live in a home that he loves in an area that he loves.”
After the public hearing the council began discussing the applicant’s request regarding the zoning change from suburban residential and business park to residential multi-unit low.
Despite comments from the applicant, Jon Spheeris of Coldwell Banker Elite and Jim Marriott of Marriott Construction, the discussion on the proposal was not centered around who would be living at the facility, but rather the larger zoning picture.
After Hackney House was approved for 300 apartments just west of the Journey21 site, aldermen called the zoning in the area “piecemealed.”
Rosek said he voted against the Journey21 development because he aims to be consistent. He voted against the Hackney House development because it was also a piecemealed zoning site, he said.
“I think it’s incumbent upon us — whether it’s this project or any project — that we address those issues out there, that we address the sewer (residency equivalency connections), that we address the plan so that this doesn’t happen again where we have development people may or may not be happy with.
“At the end of the day this is a good project … But I don’t think we should change the land use plan at this time.”
Alderman Matt Mulder said the master plan certainly has issues and that it needs to be redone, but doesn’t believe now — before this project — is the right time to do it.
“I don’t see why this particular project trips that switch,” Mulder said. “… I don’t think this is the proper place to stop. We should stop before we have proposals in front of us and when we still have a canvas out there we want to repaint is the time to do it, not when someone has spent this amount of time and energy and gotten this kind of seemingly universal support for their project.”
Other business
Prior to the Common Council meeting, Chief James Pfister requested two new officers be funded for the upcoming budget during the Personnel Committee meeting. One of which would be funded by the Community Oriented Police Services grant from the federal government.
There was discussion from most of the council, however, suggesting the police department might need more officers — given the city’s increase in population evidenced by the new census data — to lower its ratio of officers to people in the city.
Ultimately, the committee voted 2-1 in favor of recommending two new officers be included in next year’s budget. Aldermen Matt Mulder and Karen Spiegelberg voted in favor. Alderman Lou Kowieski dissented, citing he wanted three officers to be added rather than just two.