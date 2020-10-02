WAUKESHA — On Thursday, hours after the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and two local chambers of commerce filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court asking for an injunction to stop Gov. Tony Evers and his administration from releasing names of businesses that have had two or more employees who tested positive for COVID-19, it was granted.
Earlier in the day, WMC said they were asking the governor not to release the names of more than 1,000 businesses on Friday.
Evers did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
The WMC, the combined state chamber, manufacturers’ association and safety council, contends that the information could be damaging to a business.
The lawsuit was filed by Eimer Stahl Attorney Ryan Walsh on behalf of WMC, the Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce and the New Berlin Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau.
According to the WMC, it learned that business information could be released even if they had no employees test positive but had two or more contact tracing investigations.
“This type of release has the potential to spread false and misleading information that will damage the brands of Wisconsin employers,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt Bauer in a statement. “Not only could this cause significant financial and reputational harm to businesses, it would reduce the effectiveness of contact tracing, reduce the confidence level workers have in their employers and actually increase the likelihood of spreading the virus.”
Thursday’s court filing argues that the records the Evers administration plans to disclose are protected by patient-confidentiality laws.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Lloyd Carter ruled that the Evers administration is temporarily restrained from releasing any information relating to businesses whose employees have tested positive for COVID-19 or whose contact tracing has shown close connections. This order shall remain in effect for five days unless extended after notice and hearing.
“Gov. Evers said last month that this is not public information and that keeping it private actually helps public officials better manage outbreaks of COVID-19,” added Bauer. “If the goal is to flatten the curve and reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, why would the governor release such information? WMC and our members call on Gov. Evers to listen to his own guidance and follow the law.”
The WMC has asked Evers, the Department of Health Services (DHS) and other Administration officials to keep this information private since July.
“The Muskego chamber, along with many other chambers and business trade associations across the state, supported the efforts of WMC in addressing this situation,” reads a statement from the Muskego Chamber of Commerce. “WMC sent numerous communications on behalf of Wisconsin businesses to Governor Evers outlining objections to this move. WMC received no response from the Administration.”