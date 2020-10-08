WAUKESHA — A judge has extended a temporary restraining order he issued last week preventing the state from releasing information on businesses where employees have tested positive for having COVID-19 or had contacts with people investigated by contract tracers.
In extending the order, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Lloyd Carter said there “appears to be a reasonable probability of success on the merits” of the case.
“This court did based upon records that were submitted make a finding that at the moment in time an injunction was necessary to preserve the status quo, that moving parties would suffer irreparable harms as alleged,” he said. “This is a situation where if records are released, if the bell rings you can’t unring the bell when it comes to that issue.”
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, a statewide business group, as well as the Muskego Area Chamber of Commerce and the New Berlin Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, brought suit last week against Gov. Tony Evers, state Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm and Joel Brennan, secretary of the state Department of Administration, seeking to block the state’s attempt to release the names of businesses with 25 employees or more at which at least two workers tested positive for COVID-19 or have had close contacts that were investigated by contract tracers, going back to May.
The suit came a day after Brennan told WMC that the state planned on releasing such information, which would impact more than 1,000 employers, in response to public records requests under the state open records law.
The plaintiffs argued that state law prohibits the release of medical information that could identify a patient, or his or her employer. Further, they argued that such disclosure would “irreparably harm” businesses, as it may lead people to believe such places are virus hot spots.
Attorneys’ arguments
Ryan Walsh, attorney for WMC, argued the temporary injunction should be extended so the case can be fully argued.
“There is imminent irreparable harm if the state releases the records while this case is pending, whether the state releases them at any point,” he said. Assistant Attorney General Andie Bensky, representing the state, said she submitted a brief on the matter late Tuesday night, which hadn’t been filed in time for Wednesday morning’s hearing. She said the temporary restraining order should expire and permanent injunction sought in the case should not be granted. She said the state is required to release records “as soon as practicable and without delay. ... There is a tremendous public interest in receiving this information.”
She also argued the WMC did not have standing to address any right of employees of its member organizations, and the state law requires the release of records. The Legislature also prohibits people from seeking an injunction preventing the release of public records, she said.
“A lot of this information is already in public sphere, where outbreaks have occurred, what businesses have been shut down,” she said. “I don’t want to diminish the employers’ concerns or the trade organizations’ concerns but in receiving an injunction permanent or temporary there needs to be some short of showing in the pleadings, in the motions and in the affidavit, which the plaintiff had plenty of time to provide, they needed to make a showing that they have standing and that there is going to be an actual injury and there is absolutely no evidence beyond generalized speculation that any of the member employers are going to suffer any injury at all.”
Walsh urged the TRO to remain in place while the case is fully argued, saying it’s “far too early for this court to make a ruling on issues it hasn’t even seen briefed yet. ... Our associations are directly injured, because our members will be directly injured, our phones are ringing off the hook because of calls from members all over the state that are worried about what is coming out.”
Bensky said there were at least 20 outstanding requests for different compilations of records. She added county health departments have put out information on businesses with outbreaks for months and if there was evidence that caused problems it should be brought forward.
The parties did not object to a motion filed by Tom Kamenick of the Wisconsin Transparency Project seeking to intervene on behalf of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which Carter granted. Carter also set a briefing schedule which sets out that the state’s brief, filed Wednesday, will be followed by a brief from the newspaper company Friday, the WMC filing a brief by Oct. 23, the state filing a response by Oct. 30, with other friend-of-the-court briefs due by Nov. 6. A further hearing was set for Nov. 30.