FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington. A judge in Maryland has ruled that an apartment company co-owned by Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, repeatedly violated state consumer protection laws by collecting debts without required licenses, charging tenants improper fees and misrepresenting the condition of rental units. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)