In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York. A Delaware judge has approved a revised Weinstein Co. bankruptcy plan that provides about $35 million for creditors, with roughly half that amount going to women who've accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The judge approved the plan following a hearing and overruled objections by attorneys representing four women. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)