FILE - Nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich., as Enbridge Inc., prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich., June 8, 2017. A federal judge Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, kept jurisdiction over a lawsuit seeking to close the oil pipeline crossing a section of the Great Lakes, rejecting Michigan's effort to shift the case to state court. (Dale G Young/Detroit News via AP, File)