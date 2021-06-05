Juice bar to become part of Hartford Public Market

HARTFORD — Those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle — or maybe just add a little variety to their diet — will have a new option in the city as Daily Dose Juice Bar will also become a part of the Hartford Public Market.
Cold-pressed bottled juices will be for sale in the refrigerator section of the market, located at 102 N. Main St.
“Daily Dose is a fast, simple and most importantly, healthy café serving fresh & organic options. We have many gluten free, non-dairy and vegan options on our diverse and customizable menu,” according to the business’ website. “We do not add any sugar, preservatives, pesticides, chemicals or any other additives to our products. To create our cold-pressed juices and raw foods, we use 100% organic and pure natural produce, 100% of the time. Fuel for Life as we call it. We aim to provide all of the incredible nutrients and micro-nutrients that organic produce can offer. ”
Based out of Slinger, Daily Dose touts the benefits of cold-pressed juice as “boundless.”
“Cold-pressed juice can help ease the strain of detoxification on your body,” according to the Daily Dose website. “They’re chock full of nutrients that are geared towards fighting toxins and boosting immunity and health. Cold-pressed juice is so potent and instantaneous because it lacks the fibrous pulp of the whole fruits and vegetables.”
The Hartford Public Market will host items from dozens of vendors — they have more than 20 lined up already, and are hoping to have 100 by opening day.