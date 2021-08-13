July home sales rose 5.6%

MILWAUKEE — The Metropolitan Milwaukee real estate market continued its record-breaking pace in July, setting up a strong finish for the second half of 2021.
July was the fifth consecutive month of sales ahead of 2020, including the months prior to COVID-19 hitting the US.
July was also the first month that allows us to compare the post lockdown market of 2020 to current sales – an actual apples-to-apples comparison. The 2,465 units sold in July was 5.6% ahead of July 2020, and indicates the market is on solid footing.
There was speculation that the 2,334 units sold in July 2020 (3.1% ahead of July 2019) was the result of pentup demand from the April-June pandemic lockdown months. That doesn’t seem to have been the case. Retrospectively, the market was in suspended animation during the lockdown, and just went back to its normal course when it ended.
A little-noticed bright spot in July’s numbers was that inventory went up 10.9%, continuing a 5-month streak. However, there is still a significant dearth of inventory to the tune of 5,620 units. That’s how many are needed to satisfy current demand, which means the sellers-market will continue for the foreseeable future. In July there was only enough inventory to satisfy 3.1 months of demand, and if we subtract units with an offer, it drops to 1.3 months.
The systemic problem with the market is the lack of new construction of single-family houses and condominiums, and over production of apartments. That bottle-neck combined with the demographic surge of Millennial and GenZ buyers, historically low interest rates, and a growing economy, have all contributed to an historically tight market.
The $100K-$199K range was the only price range to see a decline in unit sales in July, down 18%. The top end of the market, $500K+, saw the biggest jump, increasing 38%.
The outlook for the market is good, but slightly slower in the months ahead. Over the last 5 years the 4-county metropolitan market saw an average of 9,014 units sold in the last 5 months of the year. If that trend holds up, it will close well over 21,000 sales, which would make 2021 one of the top years in recent history.