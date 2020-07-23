MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for June 2020.
According to the press release, Waukesha County’s unemployment rate in June 2020 was 8%. The amount was 10.7% in May 2020. Waukesha County ranks 27 — ranking is from lowest (best) unemployment rate to highest.
Washington County’s unemployment rate in June 2020 was 8%. The amount was 11% in May 2020. Washington County ranks 27 — ranking is from lowest (best) unemployment rate to highest.
According to the press release issued by the DWD, metropolitan statistical areas show preliminary June 2020 unemployment rates decreased in Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas over the month and increased over the year. Unemployment rates for June range from 6.9% to 10% in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis.
For municipalities, preliminary June 2020 unemployment rates decreased in Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the month and increased over the year. Unemployment rates range from 6.8 percent in Fitchburg to 12.8 percent in Milwaukee.
For counties, preliminary June 2020 unemployment rates decreased in all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties over the month and increased over the year. Rates range from 5.7% in Lafayette to 20% in Menominee.