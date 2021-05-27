OCONOMOWOC — Just Smokin’ BBQ announced on Facebook last week that it is planning to move sometime in the near future.
The BBQ restaurant currently operates at Steel Tank Brewing, 1225 Robruck Drive.
Just Smokin’ announced on its page that it would be temporarily shrinking its menu while the move takes place.
Chicken bites, poutine, fries, nachos, wonton mozzarella sticks and the Friday fish fry will not be available.
The post states Just Smokin’ will update customers when there is news.
“Our new permanent location may not be in Oconomowoc, but we plan to stay within the Lake Country and will have the food truck in Oconomowoc regularly,” the post states. “We have loved the support we’ve gained from the community and will continue remaining present within the Lake Country area.”
In addition to the move, Just Smokin’ announced on its Facebook page that it has introduced a second food truck that will be making stops around Lake Country to supplement its current food truck at the Advance Auto Parts on East Wisconsin Avenue.
In addition, Just Smokin’ Barbecue will be launching their new website in June, according to the post.