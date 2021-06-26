OCONOMOWOC — Just Smokin’ BBQ announced via its Facebook page that it has ceased serving food at SteelTank Brewing Company.
The announcement comes after Just Smokin’ said it was limiting its menu as the business tries to find a permanent location in the Lake Country area.
According to the post, the BBQ restaurant is searching for a brick and mortar location to move into. As a result, online ordering will no longer be available from SteelTank Brewing. But food
is still available from the restaurant’s food trucks.
For more information on where the food trucks will be throughout Lake Country, visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/justsmokinbarbeque.