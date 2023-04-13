FILE — New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. Embattled electronic cigarette-maker Juul Labs Inc. will pay $462-million to six states and the District of Columbia, marking the largest settlement the company has reached so far for its role in the youth vaping surge, James said Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)