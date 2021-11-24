Kaffeehaus now open in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — A new spot for coffee lovers to get their fix has opened in the village. Kaffeehaus, which features beverages from Stone Creek Coffee, is at W140-N10393 Fond du Lac Ave. Greg Nagel owns the location and Don Faber is manager.
“Our journey began with a love of coffee, community, and history,” according to the Kaffeehaus website. “We purchased the old schoolhouse, circa 1874, in 2019 to save it from demolition. Researching old records and photographs, we have painstakingly worked to renovate the building in a functional yet sensitive manner, to give it new life and purpose as a comfortable place to enjoy coffee, share ideas, appreciate history, and celebrate life with others.”
An official ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week for the grand opening.