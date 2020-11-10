MILWAUKEE — Kahler Slater, a national architectural firm in Milwaukee, will move its headquarters to the new BMO Tower in Milwaukee’s Central Business District.
The company will occupy nearly 15,000 square feet of office space on the 17th floor of the BMO Tower, 790 N. Water St., from its current location at 111 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.
“We have enjoyed watching the resurgence of the Westown Neighborhood from our home at the ASQ Center for nearly 20 years, but we seized the opportunity to write the next chapter for Kahler Slater,” said Glenn Roby, executive vice president of Kahler Slater. “It was important to our people that we remain right in the heart of our city and all that it has to offer.”
Kahler Slater’s 95 local employees will be in the Central Business District. The BMO Tower features a touchless arrival experience and robust systems to maximize air quality to protect the health of the employees and clients.
“We can focus on designing a space that will support our needs and add resiliency in a post-pandemic environment,” Roby said, adding that the new offices also will help the company recruit the best talent in the industry.