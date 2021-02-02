CEDARBURG — The effort by the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly to eliminate the state mask mandate is unifying many businesses and professional organizations across the state in opposition to what seems like an inevitable move.
As of early Monday afternoon, 55 organizations representing hospitals and clinics, doctors, nurses, firefighters, grocers, churches, assisted living facilities, school district administrators and others have registered statements of opposition with the state.
The State Senate on Jan. 26 already approved its part of a joint bill that would eliminate Gov. Tony Evers’ COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, saying it was unconstitutional. They argue that Evers’ first public health emergency issued on March 12, 2020, expired after 60 days and that it can only be extended by a joint resolution of the Legislature.
Evers has issued several subsequent public health emergency declarations that include mandated face coverings in public as recently as Jan. 19.
The Assembly was prepared to vote last week, but halted it when they learned that the state would lose an estimated $50 million a month in federal food assistance. The assistance is tied to a requirement that a state have a public health emergency order in place.
Opponents say the mask mandate is paramount to public safety, and eliminating it will put front-line workers at risk from those who choose not to wear it.
Among the local businesses taking a stand against the mask repeal is Grafton metal stamping company Kapco, Inc.
Company President Jim Kacmarcik said that with new strains of the virus emerging, it is critical to remain “vigilant” in taking the necessary precautions.
“Kapco joins the 72% of Wisconsinites who support the continuation of the governor’s mask mandate. If the unfortunate decision is made to end the mandate, we request that the Ozaukee County Board pass our own local mask mandate,” Kacmarcik said. “Each of us personally must do our part to end the COVID-19 pandemic, but uniform mask requirements help. With vaccinations beginning, we are in the home stretch. But we cannot let our guard down now.”
The company also operates summer camps for children of fallen U.S. service members and others who have faced trauma. Kacmarcik said operating those camps this summer could be in jeopardy unless the general public wears masks and continues to distance.
“For the sake of the children we serve, we are hopeful the mandate will continue until public health experts deem it is no longer necessary,” he said.
Kapco has also called on every county board member to request a local mask ordinance, should the state mandate be repealed.
Wisconsin Grocers Association
Businesses are also concerned with the potential challenge of having to enforce their own mask mandates if there is not a government order to fall back on.
Brandon Scholz is president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association, which represents all independently owned grocers in Wisconsin, as well as many regional and national chains. He said that from the beginning, grocery stores have met the public health requirements and gone beyond to keep employees and customers safe. That includes assigning workers to clean grocery carts after every use, putting out hand sanitizing stations, closing down salad bars and prohibiting the use of coffee grinders and water dispensers.
“All of those things that the government, either state, local or federal, asked them to do, or they did it on their own so that they could provide a very safe shopping environment,” Scholz said of the grocers.
Scholz said the fact is, wearing a mask helps to contain the virus. And while there are many people who are happy to wear a face covering, there are others who do not because of health limitations or other concerns.
“It’s a very delicate position for a grocer to be in, especially when you’re trying to make sure that everybody has an uneventful shopping experience,” Scholz said. “So when the government gets in the business of mandating masks, in one sense that’s helpful because it is the government asking for it.”
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said last week that they will work to find another source for the food assistance and that the Assembly could vote on repealing the public health emergency as early as this week.