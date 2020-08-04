GRAFTON — Kapco Metal Stamping has been named one of southeast Wisconsin’s Top Workplaces for 2020 by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The program, now in its 11th year, recognizes businesses that provide employees with the flexibility, training and support needed to succeed based on an employee survey.
Since Kapco started as a husband and wife team in 1972, the organization has invested in its employees as it has grown to a nearly 500-person team. The Top Workplaces survey measures 15 cultural components based on employee responses. A few major contributors to the 2020 Top Workplaces honor included Kapco University, an in-house skills and training program, and the company’s “Beyond the Paycheck” benefits, which includes perks such as free gym membership and an on-site wellness center. Additionally, investments in industry-leading manufacturing technology help make employees more efficient while also keeping them safe in a comfortable working environment.
“Our consistent growth is contributed to many factors, but the most important is our people,” said Jim Kacmarcik, president of Kapco. “We have a passionate and hard-working team that partners with our customers to develop the most efficient and innovative way to manufacture their components. Our success and growth are truly driven by teammates who live and breathe our core values every day.”
In addition to investing in its people and facilities, Kapco is also deeply committed to giving back to the community. Kapco annually sponsors a Grand Slam Charity Jam event to benefit Camp Hometown Heroes, a summer camp for children who have lost a loved one in the military. In conjunction with WTMJ radio, Kapco also launched Kids2Kids Christmas in 2006 to educate kids on the spirit of giving around the holidays.
Additionally, amidst regional event cancellations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kapco launched the Live At The Lot concert series, which provides a safe, family- friendly entertainment opportunity that follows proper social distancing guidelines. Proceeds from the event support Camp Hometown Heroes, Camp Reunite, Turning Rivers and Mel’s Charities.
“At Kapco, the investments we make in our employees are also investments in our community, and our strong community involvement is our way of giving back to a region that has embraced and supported us from the very beginning,” Kacmarcik said. “It’s a point of pride for all of us, and being named one of Wisconsin’s Top Workplaces is an indicator that doing the right thing on behalf (of) our employees and community is a piece of what sets us apart as an organization.”
As an organization, Kapco is one of the largest steel buyers in the Midwest. The company’s scale, manufacturing capabilities, logistics services and just-in-time delivery options make Kapco a trusted partner amongst its diverse portfolio of customers. With its investment in robotic welding equipment, cutting-edge lasers and metal stamping, Kapco has increased service quality, speed and reliability for its customers.
“We consider our relationships with our customers to be true partnerships, so we view our investments in manufacturing technology as a win-win for both our team and our partners,” Kacmarcik said. “It’s also what allows us to continue growing while maintaining the same manufacturing and warehousing footprint.”