MADISON — State Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, has introduced legislation that would limit people’s ability to bring COVID-19 related lawsuits against schools and businesses.
Dubbed the COVID-19 “Safe Harbor” Liability Reform Legislation, the measure would give a “safe harbor” liability exemption to owners, lessees, occupants, or individuals/entities in control of premises as long as they follow public health orders and take reasonable precautions to protect the public, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Kapenga’s office.
“With many businesses struggling due to the impacts of COVID-19, the threat of a frivolous lawsuit is the last thing they need while trying to rebound,” Kapenga states in the release. “Most entities have adapted and taken precautions over the past six months to protect both their customers and employe e s. These businesses should not be living in constant fear of litigation for something that is beyond their control.”
The bill would also apply these same liability protections to homeowners, schools, universities and other entities, the release states.
“As students around the state return to school this week, many schools are starting in a virtual environment. For some districts across the state, this can be attributed to school boards fear of being held liable for an increase in cases. This bill is needed to restore confidence, so our economy and our schools can return to a level of normalcy,” Kapenga continued. “By introducing this legislation, Wisconsin can join a growing list of over a dozen states that have taken the commonsense step toward protecting against predatory lawsuits as a result of COVID-19.”