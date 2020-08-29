“The show must go on” is a hard expression to follow when a pandemic is forcing people to stay apart and causing entertainment venues to close temporarily, but in an effort to prevent a permanent closure, Wisconsin and national venues are calling on the government and public to help keep their lights on.
Bruce Peterson, president of BruMar Productions in Waukesha, an events promoter, said he and others in the entertainment industry are calling on Gov. Tony Evers to allocate money from the remaining funds provided from the CARES Act to support independent live entertainment venues in the state.
Peterson is a member of the National Independent Venue Association whose members include the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Pabst Theater Group in Milwaukee and The Suburban Bourbon in Muskego.
“Some of these places, they are the main form of entertainment,” Peterson said of cities like Appleton where NIVA member Gibson Community Music Hall is located. “It leaves a big gap if they don’t exist anymore. There is not that center point of entertainment. When you take it away it affects so much more around it.”
Peterson and other members of NIVA are asking for community members to send a letter to Evers and their legislators, asking for financial support of the entertainment venues.
In Hartford, the Schauer Arts Center created the Raise the Curtain campaign to help the entertainment venue get through this difficult time.
“It is becoming a national situation where we are all in the same boat and we are all really looking for our community help right now,” said Julie Johnson, marketing and development coordinator for the Schauer Arts Center.
Recent data from Americans for the Arts shows the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. arts and cultural sector to be more than $9 billion.
At the national level, NIVA is advocating for the passage of the Save Our Stages Act and the Restart Act to keep independent venues nationwide from closing permanently.
Movement on both pieces of legislation is currently stalled, Peterson said. NIVA has an online petition for people to sign supporting both acts.
According to a survey of NIVA members, 90% of independent venues report they will close permanently in a few months without federal funding. For every $1 spent on a ticket at small venues, a total of $12 in economic activity is generated within communities on restaurants, hotels, taxis, and retail establishments, according to NIVA.
Also to draw attention to the plight of live entertainment venues, Tuesday will be Red Alert Restart Day. From 9 p.m. to midnight, all performance venues are encouraged to light up in red.
“Can you imagine a world without music and theater?” Johnson said. “For our health of our people, it is part of who we are. It is not natural not to have music and theater.”
Johnson also pointed out that currently under the CARES Act people can give a donation up to $300 and still get a tax credit without having to itemize on their taxes.
“That incentive is very nice. You can still benefit on your own while helping out your community,” she said.