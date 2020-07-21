Keller, Inc. to build a new addition for Trade Tech, Inc.

HARTFORD — Keller, Inc. has been chosen as the architect and general contractor for a new 56,305-square-foot precast manufacturing/warehouse building addition for Trade Tech, Inc.
Trade Tech, Inc. is a family owned and operated manufacturing company with over 35 years of experience. The company currently operates a full-service machine shop out of a 33,000-square-foot facility that delivers high-quality, precision CNC machining, large machining and fabrication to customers locally and nationwide.
The Hartford-based manufacturer made the decision to expand its facility based off of the continued growth and success of the company and the continued need for more space. Construction has already started on this building addition and is expected to be complete by January of 2021.
Keller, Inc. is an award-winning, single-source, design/build general contractor headquartered in Kaukauna, with additional offices in Madison, Milwaukee, Tomah and Wausau.