Keller, Inc. to build Carmex Precision Tools in Hartford

HARTFORD — Keller, Inc. has been chosen as the general contractor on a ground-up 7,000-square-foot office building construction project for Carmex Precision Tools, LLC located in Hartford.
Construction is scheduled to begin in June and completed in November.
The new facility for the Richfield company will be located at 2011 Innovation Way.
HARTFORD — Keller, Inc. has been chosen as the general contractor on a ground-up 7,000-square-foot office building construction project for Carmex Precision Tools, LLC located in Hartford.