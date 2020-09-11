Kemps creates flavored shelf-stable canned milk

MILWAUKEE — A new milk product from Kemps is available at area grocery stores — shelf-stable flavored milk. The on-the-go milk product from the Minnesota-based dairy is available at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations throughout the Milwaukee and Madison areas.
Called siips, the new beverage comes in indulgent flavors, such as mocha, chocolate and caramel.
“Consumers are evolving and demanding more innovative ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle, asking brands and products to meet them where they are,” said Rachel Kyllo, senior vice president of marketing and innovation for Dairy Farmers of America. “We created siips to help nourish kids, teens, adults and families wherever life might take them outside of the kitchen, without feeling like they have to sacrifice one of their staple refreshments.”
siips is available in four varieties and was developed alongside consumers through insight work with tweens and teens, according to a news release. siips retails for $1.49 per can.
Each siips flavor is low fat and made with 100% real milk. Every 8-ounce can contains 8 grams of protein, is packed with vitamins A and D, and provides 25% of the recommended daily value of calcium, according to the release.
Since 1914, Kemps has been serving fresh products across the Midwest.