GERMANTOWN — Kesslers Diamonds is continuing its expansion into Michigan with its second store in the state and eighth store in the group.
The new location will be in West Michigan in Grand Rapids. The first Michigan location opened in 2015 in Grandville.
“When our Grandville, Michigan location opened in 2015, we were welcomed with open arms by the community,” said Kesslers CEO Joe Gehrke said in a statement. “And we view this next location as a natural progression of our initial plan to open a cluster of stores in Michigan.”
Wisconsin locations are in Germantown, Appleton, Brookfield, Greenfield, Madison and downtown Milwaukee.
During the pandemic, Kesslers faces many obstacles like other industries, according to the press release.
“We faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but I think it is ironic that we signed a lease for our second Michigan location on the one-year anniversary of when we were told to close our stores to the public — what a difference a year makes,” Gehrke said.
The new Grand Rapids Kesslers occupies 5,800 square feet of space. Kesslers Diamonds is employee owned.