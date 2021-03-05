Kewaskum plans to adjust existing TID and create another

KEWASKUM — The village expects to adjust one tax incremental finance district and create another within about a month, as the process is moving forward to decrease the size of the village’s existing TID 2, and use the land removed from that district to create a new, third tax incremental finance district in Kewaskum.
The Plan Commission met on Tuesday and held public hearings on the TID 2 reconfiguration and the creation of TID 3. There was also a Joint Review Board meeting the same day, to organize the board for considering the same matters. Those steps are required in creating or amending TIDs.
The changes to the districts will pave the way for a new development in Kewaskum, as developer Kilo Tango is planning residential development for 2.4 acres on Prospect Drive, in what will become TID 3. In a developers agreement finalized between Kilo Tango and the village about two months ago, the developer guaranteed $2.7 million in value would be added to the property by Dec. 31, 2022.
Tax incremental finance districts are areas in which properties are removed from normal tax rolls. The monies that would normally be paid to property taxes for the parcels — to municipalities, school districts and other taxing authorities — are instead kept within the district for improvements.
Municipalities often borrow for a TID to provide developer incentives or install infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer, and then use TID money collected to pay that debt over the lifetime of the district. There are time limits imposed on how long a TID may exist.
The Kilo Tango property to be developed is currently in TID 2. According to village documents, that land will be subtracted from its current district and used to form TID 3.
Village Administrator Matt Heiser said recently that the currently existing TID 2, established in 2005, was declared distressed some years ago, and TID 3 will be established as a donor TID. Because TID 2 is distressed and not creating enough increment to pay its obligations, the hope is that TID 3, once formed, will create enough revenue to balance the other’s books.
The development planned for the Kilo Tango property would be to divide the land and build residential duplexes. If the construction does not occur and create new value as Kilo Tango has pledged, there is a provision in their developers agreement that they would have to make shortfall payments, to make up for whatever increment they were supposed to generate but did not.
With the public hearings completed, the village may now move on to final approvals.
“The Village Board will meet to consider it on March 16,” Heiser said.
After the Village Board, the Plan Commission is scheduled to discuss zoning matters related to the new TID on March 23, and the Joint Review Board will meet April 8 for the final approval.
The project plans for the TIDs with full information on the districts are available for review at the Kewaskum Village Hall, 204 First St.