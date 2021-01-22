KEWASKUM — The village of Kewaskum and developer Kilo Tango have finalized an agreement which will pave the way for development on Prospect Drive and hopefully bolster a current tax incremental finance district.
The developer’s agreement was negotiated over the last several months of 2020. Modifying an earlier agreement between Kilo Tango and Kewaskum in
2015, the new document provides for a 16-acre land donation to the village, vacating a previously planned payment to Kilo Tango and sets up both parties for creation of a new tax incremental finance district next to Kewaskum’s current TID 2.
TID 2, formed in 2005, was declared “distressed” some years ago, according to Village Administrator Matt Heiser. While the distressed designation can extend the timeline of a TID — they are normally limited to a 20-year life — Heiser said the district has thus far not recouped the costs invested into it.
“As of yet it has not, which is why we’re trying to form TID 3, as a donor TID,” Heiser said.
Tax incremental finance districts are areas in which properties are removed from normal tax rolls. The monies that would normally be paid to property taxes for the parcels — to municipalities, school districts and other taxing authorities — are instead kept within the district for improvements. Municipalities often borrow for a TID to install infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer, and then use TID money collected to pay that debt over the lifetime of the district.
Kilo Tango owns land currently in TID 2. According to plans laid out in the agreement documents, that 2.4acre parcel Kilo Tango owns will be placed in TID 3 when it is created, as the village plans to change the current district’s boundaries and form another.
Heiser said that with the new TID and the residential development Kilo Tango has planned for that land on Prospect Drive, the plan is that a great enough increment will be created by development and new value that it will help pay off the remaining debt in TID 2. In the new agreement, Kilo Tango guaranteed $2.7 million in value for their parcel by Dec. 31, 2022.
Heiser said Kilo Tango plans to divide the land it retained and build residential duplexes. Once the parcel has been split, each property will be handled individually as construction occurs.
“That subdivision of the land has not come to the village yet,” Heiser said.
If Kilo Tango does not create the development and value promised, the agreement does include a provision that they would be required to pay whatever shortfall amount existed, to make up the difference between the increment created and what was promised.
Ongoing negotiations with developers
The developers agreement also details Kilo Tango donating about 16 acres to the village; that donation occurred in late December while the agreement was being finalized. Heiser said at the time that “The goal is for the village to be able to negotiate with potential developers better than Kilo Tango could.”
Heiser said there are negotiations occurring relative to the 16 acres, part of which will remain in TID 2 and part of which is intended to be placed in TID 3 when it is formed. Details about plans for that land and what might occur there are not yet available, as negotiations are ongoing.
The other primary change created in the new agreement is that the village will retain $97,000, rather than issuing a payment of that amount to Kilo Tango under the previous agreement.
“In the original agreement, the village had originally promised the value of some infrastructure that was never put in,” Heiser said.
In light of the fact that TID 2 has not reached full development, and the changes now being made, that payment has been removed from the deal.
The formation of the new TID 3 is in early stages. Heiser said the village is currently working on what the boundaries of the TID will be and various state requirements; after that is completed, the village will begin the meetings and the process for approving the district.
The purpose of TIDs in general is to subsidize improvements in an area to encourage development occurring there; individual developments bear less financial obligation to area infrastructure costs when the municipality funds them through the district’s tax increment, and developers therefore become more likely to choose land at that location for development or redevelopment.